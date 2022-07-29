Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde engaged

Arjo Atayde proposed to Maine Mendoza, his girlfriend of nearly four years, on July 28. Instagram: @mainedcm, @arjoatayde

MANILA — (UPDATED) TV host Maine Mendoza and actor-politician Arjo Atayde are engaged to wed after nearly four years as a couple, they announced on Friday.

Mendoza, 27, revealed their engagement by sharing selfies with Atayde on Instagram, with her ring on display.

“Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!” she wrote in the caption, with a mind-blown emoji.

Another photo, where Mendoza’s hand is seen playfully squeezing Atayde’s face, shows the details of the diamond engagement ring.

Atayde, 31, shared similar snaps of the wedding proposal, which took place at what appears to be a studio set made to look like field of white roses. A lit arch with the words, “Will you marry me,” is seen as the centerpiece.

“My turn, I will marry you cutie,” Atayde wrote with a date indicating that the proposal happened on July 28, Thursday.

“Cutie” is a reference to a Mendoza’s viral tweet simply describing Atayde as such, posted in July 2013, well before she entered showbiz in 2015.

The engagement came within a month of another milestone for Atayde, who started his first term as an elected congressman of Quezon City on July 1.

Mendoza and Atayde first went public with their relationship in March 2019. They celebrated their third anniversary as a couple in December 2021.

Over the years, the two became increasingly open about their romance, with photos showing they have formed close ties, too, with each other’s family members.

Most recently, Atayde joined the Mendozas in May during the wedding of Maine’s sister Coleen to her now-husband Mike Cruz.