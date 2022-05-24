Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza attend the wedding of the latter’s sister, Coleen Mendoza, and Mike Cruz. Instagram: @mainedcm

MANILA — Newly elected Quezon City congressman and actor Arjo Atayde joined his girlfriend Maine Mendoza’s family at the wedding of the actress’ sister over the weekend.

On Instagram on Monday, both Atayde and Mendoza shared photos of the wedding of Coleen Mendoza and her now-husband Mike Cruz.

Mendoza congratulated her sister and brother-in-law, saying, “Can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds for you two. Love you both!”

Atayde, meanwhile, said he was “grateful for the opportunity to witness and celebrate love — especially of those I hold close to my heart.”

“Even more grateful I get to do that with a beautiful date. Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Cruz. Really happy for the both of you!” he said.

Mendoza, 27, and Atayde, 31, have been together over three years. They celebrated their most recent anniversary in December.