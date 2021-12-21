MANILA — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza marked their third anniversary together with a picturesque picnic on Tuesday.

On Instagram, the two shared photos of their sunset date by the sea.

“Life with you just keeps getting better. Happy 3rd Anniversary my bubba pie pie,” Atayde captioned his post.

Mendoza simply wrote, “Happy third,” with a heart emoji.

Among those who commented on Atayde’s post was his mother, screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, who said: “Happy anniversary (dancing emoji) Love you both”.

Atayde’s sister, actress Ria Atayde, meanwhile commented on Mendoza’s post: “Happy you’re both happy. Happy anniversary you two”.

The celebration of the milestone means Atayde and Mendoza officially became a couple in December 2018.

It was in late January 2019 when Atayde first confirmed “exclusively dating” Mendoza.

Since then, they have become increasingly open about their relationship, sharing snaps of their travels, dates, and special occasions spent together.