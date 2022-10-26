Arjo Atayde, Maine Mendoza still 'enjoying the proposal'

MANILA - Three months since they got engaged, Arjo Atayde confessed he and Maine Mendoza are still “enjoying the proposal.”

Atayde said this in an exclusive interview with Metro.Style right before he flew to France to attend the MIPCOM Cannes, the largest content market in the world, where his series “Cattleya Killer” made its international premiere.

"Right now, to tell you honestly, we are enjoying the proposal," he said, adding that they are still getting to know each other more as they make plans for their wedding.

When prodded to share what he likes about his fiancé, Atayde said: "That's such a hard question. It's cheesy to say everything, but everything.”

“I don't know, we found our way together. I don't know how to say this without being cheesy. We found our way together. It was a story. It was a journey. And I just don't love everything about her but I love everything about our love story. It just happened. It wasn't a forced thing. So [many] stories to tell, but one day we will," he added.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged after nearly four years as a couple.

Aside from looking forward to their wedding, Atayde also talked about “Cattleya Killer.”

"This is not just about 'Cattleya Killer,'" the actor stressed. "It's about pushing the whole Philippine [entertainment] industry out there. And if we could be a door or ticket to that, then so be it."

Atayde said he was blessed to have to great directors, whom he learned a lot from.

"Direk Ruel Bayani, very creative. He knows what he wants. He has a vision. He has an eye. And I should say that it's actually a gift," he said.

When it comes to director Dan Villegas, Atayde said: "I have one explanation: wild. He's wild. He's a good director. He gave me the freedom but I'm an actor's director. I owe it to him, I owe it to the production, I owe it to the people. This type of job is all about collaboration. It's so fun working with him. He's a wild director in the sense na not wild na inuman ha (laughs) but wild na very collaborative just like Direk Ruel."

“Cattleya Killer” follows the intriguing investigation of a slew of cryptic murders by a copycat of an infamous serial killer who terrorized Manila two decades ago. The son of the cop who cracked this legendary case becomes the prime suspect when past traumas and long-buried secrets are brought to light.

The project is filmed in Filipino with English subtitles and overdubs.

Atayde, who won best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020, stars in the series, which also features Jake Cuenca, Christopher De Leon, and Zsa Zsa Padilla.

“Cattleya Killer” was filmed as part of the 2021 Full Circle Series Lab, a Southeast Asian talent development initiative by the Film Development Council and French film company Tatino Films, with creative development guided by International mentors from South Africa, Israel, and Germany.

