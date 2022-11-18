LOOK: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde's romantic Europe getaway

On a European getaway, celebrity pair Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza are relishing making new memories together ahead of their wedding.

The engaged couple has been sharing photos from their European vacation in the past two weeks, matched with affectionate captions expressing their love for each other.

The two flew to Paris early this month, in part to celebrate Atayde’s 32nd birthday. They also made a stop in Amsterdam, going by Mendoza’s several updates.

While Atayde opted to only post one set of snaps from their trip, at least so far, his message for his future wife was decidedly sentimental.

“Memories with you are the ones that I treasure and look forward to everyday. I love you,” he captioned a photo of him kissing Mendoza’s forehead.

Atayde and Mendoza got engaged in July. They will mark their fourth anniversary as a couple in December.

