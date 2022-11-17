SB19 is currently in the US for its ‘WYAT’ world tour. Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — Where you at, SB19? There are many possible answers to that question (the Filipino supergroup is touring after all), and one of them, as of Thursday night, is Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, yet again.

SB19’s “WYAT (Where You At)” debuted in the Twitter-powered chart, peaking at No. 4 in the real-time rankings before Friday midnight.

The Billboard chart, which factors the most discussed songs on Twitter, has a weekly version collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

SB19’s ‘WYAT’ ranks 4th in the 24-hour view of Billboard’s Hot Trending Song chart, as of midnight Friday. Screenshot

Music fans can also view the top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours, where “WYAT” ranked starting Thursday, or the past seven days.

“WYAT’s” entry in the Hot Trending Songs chart coincides with SB19’s ongoing concert tour of the same title in the US. They have so far performed in New York and Los Angeles, and is due to take the stage in San Francisco on Friday.

“WYAT” is the second SB19 song to place in the same Billboard list following “Bazinga,” which set the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the Hot Trending Songs chart, surpassing the BTS hit “Butter.”

Prior, SB19 also ranked in two other Billboard charts, Next Big Sound and Social 50 — a feat mentioned in their US television debut early this month via FOX5’s “Good Day New York.”

After their US circuit, Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh will next perform in Singapore on November 27. They will then bring “WYAT” back home in Manila in December, for a homecoming show to close what’s been a highly successful international tour.

