SB19 breaks barriers during LA show

A dream come true with you, Los Angeles! 🙏 Eternally thankful for the time we had together. Until the next concert? 😊



Next Stop: SAN FRANCISCO#WYAT #WYATTour#WhereYouAtSB19 #WYATTourLA pic.twitter.com/IHkbJs4iJX — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 13, 2022

A'TIN assembled in Hollywood for the long-awaited live concert of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Josh, known to the world as SB19.

"With everything they have right now and for them to remain grounded, that’s something worthwhile to root for. That’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re supporting the boys," fan Jerene Dianella said.

From the moment fans caught their first glimpse of SB19 during a special meet-and-greet and sound check, to the performance itself, the PPOP supergroup showed their brand of pop music can cross generations, cultures and languages.

🔥🔥🔥 #sb19 #WYATTourLA is 🔥🔥🔥 grabe noh. #alab @SB19Official is deffinitely giving the atin a burning good time. It’s been hit after hit since that explosive opening. pic.twitter.com/g1rQR8KnDQ — Steve Angeles (@StevieAngeles) November 13, 2022

PPop has been on the rise, and for many Filipinos, to see SB19 achieving international success gives them a sense of Pinoy pride.

"I reconnected with Philippine roots. I got more into our culture because I found SB19. My Tagalog wasn’t that good. Now, magaling na (it's good)," DP, a fan from Canada said.

For the more hardcore fans, the Los Angeles stop of the group's first world tour wasn't their first show this month. Some had already watched the New York leg of the tour.

SB19 brought out a couple of surprises for their Los Angeles stop, including Josh’s cousin Carrot Mayor as an opening act. Another opening act, Fil-Canadian producer Simon Servida, who produced several of SB19's hits, even joined the group on stage.

After the performance, the five-member act said they were overwhelmed by the warm response in an iconic showbiz city.

"It’s wild and it’s very fulfilling," Stell shared.

Pablo for his part said, "it’s very overwhelming at first. We get to perform in front of this crowd. We’re just really lucky and blessed that we have them so we just try to give it our all and enjoy the show."

SB19 has one more show in San Francisco this week before heading to Asia. And judging from their past week in Los Angeles, it doesn’t matter where they’re at, their loyal A'TIN will come out in full force.