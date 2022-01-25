SB19 is composed of Justin, Ken, Pablo, Josh, and Stell. Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — SB19’s “Bazinga” is officially the longest-staying track at No. 1 in Billboard’s Twitter-driven chart, surpassing the record set by pop supergroup BTS.

The self-empowerment tune ranked first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for the week of January 29, for total a record-breaking seven weeks in the top spot.

Overall, “Bazinga” has spent 12 weeks on the chart.

BTS’ “Butter” previously had the most weeks at No. 1 — six. In total, the dance track has been part of the list for 14 weeks. This week, it once again settled for second place.

Throw it away, the world unloads hostility🃏



'Bazinga' is on a record-breaking 7th week at No. 1 on the @billboard #HotTrendingSongs! THANK YOU A'TIN! 💙



BAZINGA 7HIS IS MY LEGACY#SB19 #SB19LeadsBillboardHTS

Listen to #Bazinga_SB19! pic.twitter.com/7MVG1LbmvS — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) January 25, 2022

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

Over the past three months, “Bazinga” has enjoyed the fervent support of SB19’s A’TIN, or its loyal fanbase, with top-trending hashtags helping ensure the track’s performance in the global chart.