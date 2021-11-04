Bazinga! SB19 enters Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

SB19 appears in its music video for ‘Bazinga.’ Twitter: @SB19Official

MANILA — The P-pop supergroup SB19 is adding another feather to its cap, as it debuted Thursday on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart with “Bazinga.”

The Twitter-powered chart is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on the social media platform globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from a weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

In the real-time version of Hot Trending Songs, “Bazinga” ranked 15th given data of the past 24 hours, as of 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Factoring activity in the past seven days, the lone Filipino track ranked in 20th place, also as of 5 p.m.

SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ ranks 15th in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, based on data of the past 24 hours, as of 5 p.m. on November 4. Screenshot/Billboard

The most recent weekly version of Hot Trending Songs has yet to include “Bazinga.” SB19’s entry next week appears likely, however, given its real-time rankings.

The buzz surrounding “Bazinga” hit fever-pitch last week, with the release of its music video, which has since crossed the 1-million mark in YouTube views.

“Bazinga” coincides with the SB19’s third anniversary celebration, and leads up to the group’s participation in the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 15 (Manila time).

Watch more on iWantTFC

SB19 is nominated as Best Southeast Asia Act, alongside, Ink Waruntorn of Thailand, JJ Lin of Singapore, K-ICM of Vietnam, Lyodra of Indonesia, and Naim Daniel of Malaysia.

Winners will be determined via public votes. A’TIN, or fans of SB19, can vote via mtvema.com until November 10. The 2021 MTV EMAs will be held in Hungary, with live broadcast on MTV channels across 180 countries.

This marks SB19’s latest international nomination in a major awards show, after they vied for Top Social Artist in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards early this year.

Meanwhile, to celebrate its third anniversary, SB19 is set to hold a digital concert on November 27 and 28 via KTX.ph.