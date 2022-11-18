MANILA -- "Love always saves the day."

This is the message of Ogie Alcasid and Karylle's original musical for Magpasikat Week on "It's Showtime."

On Friday's episode of ABS-CBN noontime show, Alcasid and Karylle presented a musical about love.



Joining the two in their colorful and entertaining number were Bituin Escalante, Zsa Zsa Padilla, "Magandang Buhay" hosts Melai Cantiveros, Jolina Magdangal and Alcasid's wife Regine Velasquez.

Also part of the musical were Jerald Napoles, Nonong Ballinan, Benj Manalo, Brenda Mage, and other guest artists.



On Monday, the team of Anne Curtis, Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez kicked off Magpasikat week with a number about mothers, while Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang highlighted the good relationship between the Philippines and South Korea on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kim Chiu, Teddy Corpuz and Jugs Jugueta celebrated music in their Magpasikat presentation, while Vice Ganda and Amy Perez paid tribute to workers, PWDs with their meaningful performance.

Magpasikat is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.

