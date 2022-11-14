Anne Curtis, Ion Perez, and Jackie Gonzaga perform their ‘Magpasikat’ number on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “It’s Showtime” kicked off its 13th anniversary celebration Monday with the comeback “Magpasikat” performance of Anne Curtis, who was joined by her team mates Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez.

Magpasikat is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.

Curtis’ last Magpasikat number was in 2019, before she became a first-time mom. Returning to “It’s Showtime” after a two-year hiatus from showbiz, Curtis opted for a theme reflecting the new chapter of her life.

Bringing to life a bedtime story, Curtis sang to a young girl in bed, before a disaster separates them. Illustrating the lengths a mother will go for her child, Curtis’ character crosses space in search for her daughter, in the process enlisting the help of extraterrestrials portrayed by Gonzaga and Perez.

As in her past death-defying performances, Curtis, along with her group mates, once again wowed the “madlang people” with stunts.

The story, titled “Ang Nanay Ko Ay Dyosa,” was then revealed to be a new, original children’s book which was shown in print and distributed in the studio.

The team’s number was applauded by judges, including celebrity manager Pia Magalona, who said was moved to tears by Curtis’ emotional depiction of a mother.

The panel of judges, sitting for the entire week, also include actors Baron Geisler and John Arcilla, actress Janice de Belen, pop performer Darren Espanto, and ABS-CBN executive and Creatives Programs Inc. president Ernie Lopez.

After Curtis’ turn, lined up to perform for Magpasikat are Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang on Tuesday; Kim Chiu, Jugs Jugueta, and Teddy Corpuz on Wednesday, Vice Ganda and Amy Perez on Thursday, and Ogie Alcasid and Karylle on Friday.