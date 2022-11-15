Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang gave a meaningful and daebak or awesome performance which highlights the good relationship between the Philippines and South Korea for Magpasikat Week on "It's Showtime."

On Tuesday's episode of ABS-CBN's noontime show, Hilario and Bang showcased the history and culture of both countries by performing traditional Filipino and Korean dances.



Joining them in their performance were KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad, who showed the Pinoy's traditional courtship "harana."



They were also joined by Chunsa Jung, Kaori Oinuma, sisters Mela and Stella Francisco, and other guest performers.

South Korean group TFN also performed their single "Amazon."

Bang and Hilario also surprised the viewers and judges with special video messages from South Korean stars Sandara Park, Thunder, Nancy McDonie of Momoland and K-pop groups TAN and Lapillus.

They also honored the Filipino veterans who participated in the Korean war.

Completing their performance is a song number from Bayang Barrios.

On Monday, the team of Anne Curtis, Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez started this week's Magpasikat to celebrate the 13th anniversary of It's Showtime.

Magpasikat is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.

