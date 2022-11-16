Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kim Chiu, Teddy Corpuz and Jugs Jugueta have joined forces to celebrate music in their “Magpasikat 2022” performance Wednesday.

The group highlighted the importance of music in everyone's life and how music inspires people to keep fighting as they featured OPM artists and Pinoy hits.

Chiu opened the "free OPM concert" performance by doing a series of aerial stunts while singer Laine Duran was performing an aria.

Viewers and judges were treated to a high-energy performance as Jugueta sang "Nosi Balasi" with Janine Teñoso, while Corpuz performed "Moon" with Nik Makino.

Pinoy alternative-rock icons Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac, Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon performed "Bulong." Argee of I Belong To The Zoo and Jai of Agsunta performed "Puso."

They were also joined by Ian Tayao, Adie, Kritiko and other guest performers.

Chiu, Corpuz and Jugueta also showed their talent in playing drums before performing an original "fight" song composed by Corpuz.

"Ang inspiration talaga noon ay kahit 'yung mga kaibigan namin, kapatid namin at mga kaibigan na may pinagdadaanan basta laban ka lang. 'Yun lang talaga ang gusto namin sabihin," Corpuz said.

"At saka lagi mo lang tatandaan kasama mo kami," Jugueta added.

"At saka music talaga brings people together no matter ano ang emotion sa buhay -- masaya ka, malungkot o kung anuman ang pinagdadaanan mo laging may musika na babagay sa iyo," Chiu said.

Completing their Pinoy pop-rock performance were Radha, Cooky Chua and Jason Dy.

On Monday, the team of Anne Curtis, Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez kicked off this week's Magpasikat to celebrate the 13th anniversary of "It's Showtime."

On Tuesday, the team of Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang highlights the good relationship between the Philippines and South Korea in their Magpasikat performance.

Magpasikat is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.

