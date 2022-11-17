Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Vice Ganda and Amy Perez touched hearts with their meaningful performance for Magpasikat Week on "It's Showtime," which is celebrating its 13th anniversary.

On Thursday's episode of ABS-CBN's noontime show, Vice and Perez dedicated their short but powerful performance to all those who touch our hearts using their hands such as tailors and construction workers.

They also honored differently abled people who use hands to create wonderful things.

Enchong Dee, KZ Tandingan and other guest performers joined the presentation.

Perez opened their performance with a dance number with Dee, while Vice performed "Unholy" with Tandingan.

One of the highlights of their performance is over a minute silence dedicated to the deaf community.



On Monday, the team of Anne Curtis, Jackie Gonzaga and Ion Perez kicked off Magpasikat week with a number about mothers, while Jhong Hilario and Ryan Bang highlighted the good relationship between the Philippines and South Korea on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Kim Chiu, Teddy Corpuz and Jugs Jugueta celebrated music in their Magpasikat presentation.

Magpasikat is the annual all-out showcase of the ABS-CBN program’s mainstays, who compete for cash prizes to be given to their chosen charity.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC