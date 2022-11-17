MANILA -- Ryan Bang is now living his dream to be a bridge between Korea and the Philippines through ABS-CBN's upcoming show "Dream Maker," the search for the next global pop group.

"Basta gusto ko maging tulay ng Philippines and Korea. Kasi matagal na 'yung friendship, partnership namin, more than 70 plus years. So ngayon sa wakas for the first time mayroon ng collaboration," Bang told Star Magic's Inside News.

"Dati kasi Korean show mapapalabas dito, Korean movie mapapalabas dito, mga K-drama. May mga Filipino movie nagshu-shoot sa Korea, mga Korean movie nagshu-shoot dito. Pero parang for the first time, collaboration, dalawang bansa nagko-collab sa isang show at puro Filipino ito na artists. So super excited ako. 'Yun 'yung gusto ko nga na mangyari balang araw, at nangyayari na nga dito sa 'Dream Maker,'" Bang added.

Aside from Bang, fellow "It's Showtime" co-host Kim Chiu is also hosting the show, which will air Saturdays and Sundays starting November 19.

In partnership with Kamp Korea and MLD Entertainment, "Dream Maker" aims to form an all-boy pop group to be trained and launched in South Korea.

The program will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

