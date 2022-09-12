DreamMaker kicks off auditions for global boy group

MANILA — “Dream Maker,” ABS-CBN’s upcoming reality talent search in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, has kicked off its auditions to form a seven-member pop boy group.

Find your Star! Auditions are open for Dream Maker: Search for the Next Global Pop Group! See you tomorrow! #StarHuntisBack #DreamMaker pic.twitter.com/mIDWL7NvLy — Star Hunt (@starhuntabscbn) September 9, 2022

Over the weekend, Star Hunt held auditions at malls in Taguig City and Quezon City, with live updates showcasing their talent being interviewed by actress-host Karina Bautista.

“Dream Maker,” which is open to males aged 13 to 22 who are talented in singing, dancing, or rapping, is scheduled to conduct more auditions on the following dates:

September 17: Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu City

September 18: The District, Imus, Cavite / Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Bacolod City

September 24: South Park Center, Muntinlupa City

September 25: Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Quezon City / Abreeza Mall, Davao City

September 30: Ayala Malls Feliz, Pasig City

Aside from the nationwide Star Hunt audition caravan, aspirants, both here and abroad, can apply online via forms.abs-cbn.com/starhunt.

Successful auditionees will be part of “Dream Maker,” described as similar to Korean idol survival shows where aspirants undergo rigorous training and showcase performances, in the hope of being included in the final group that will debut.

The top 7 will have further training South Korea, where they will be launched.

“We’re really serious about getting into the international arena. We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally,” Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi earlier said.

“We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally. This is one step. With our two new partners, it will be easier, faster, better for us to get to the global arena at the shortest possible time.”

