DreamMaker: ABS-CBN to form boy group with MLD Entertainment, KAMP Global

Star Hunt to hold auditions at physical venues nationwide

‘DREAM’ TEAM. ABS-CBN TV production head and concurrent Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi (2nd from left), ABS-CBN business unit heads Marcus Vinuya (left) and Reily Santiago (right), MLD Entertainment CEO Lee Hyung-jin (middle), and KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim (2nd from right) pose together after their contract-signing on Monday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — ABS-CBN is searching for the “biggest stars” who will complete a 7-member, all-male pop group that will be launched internationally, in partnership with South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and KAMP Global.

The music act will be formed via the reality talent search “Dream Maker,” described as similar to Korean idol survival shows where aspirants undergo rigorous training and showcase performances, in the hope of being included in the final group that will debut.

“Dream Maker” was announced Monday during the contract-signing among ABS-CBN TV production head and concurrent Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, ABS-CBN business unit heads Reily Santiago and Marcus Vinuya, MLD Entertainment CEO Lee Hyung-jin, and KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim.

“We’re cooking something big,” Dyogi said. “It’s a reality competition that will be searching for a new male pop group that will be launched internationally, specifically to debut in Korea.”

Referring to ABS-CBN’s partnership with the South Korean companies, Dyogi explained: “We’re really serious about getting into the international arena. We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally.

“We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally. This is one step. With our two new partners, it will be easier, faster, better for us to get to the global arena at the shortest possible time.”

Lee, whose talent agency is behind the K-pop girl groups MOMOLAND and Lapillus, described the collaboration as “natural mix” given ABS-CBN’s “infrastructure, resources, and history here in the Philippine market,” MLD Entertainment’s “K-pop know-hows,” and KAMP Global’s “international network.”

“[I’ve] seen so much talent on the P-pop side, girls and boys who love to sing and dance. As K-pop has become a global phenomenon, I believe that P-pop is the next,” Lee said in Korean.

Kim explained that beyond talent and charisma, “Dream Maker” is on the look-out for budding stars who have a “global mindset,” in light of the group’s diverse market.

“We’re looking to combine the K-pop training system with P-pop. As most people know, in K-pop, we spend a lot of time training on top of pure talent. Diligence is probably the first thing we’re looking for. Second is pure talent and X-factor. We’re looking for the biggest stars, so the X-factor and talent in both vocal and performance like choreography [are] definitely something we’re looking for.

“More importantly, we are looking for a P-pop group, but we’re looking for a global group. A global mindset and being a global citizen is another factor that we’re looking for,” Kim said.

Honing the talent of the aspiring pop idols will be “an international panel of Korean mentors and trainers, together with our Filipino mentors,” according to Vinuya.

“Dream Maker” — which is open to males aged 13 to 22 who are talented in singing, dancing, or rapping — will kick off its search on September 10 via the Star Hunt audition caravan across the country, according to Santiago.

Auditions dates announced so far are:

September 10: Market Market, Taguig City

September 11: Fairview Terraces, Quezon City

September 18: Ayala Center Cebu / The District, Imus, Cavite

September 24: Centrio Mall, Cagayan de Oro / Ayala Malls South Park, Muntinlupa City

September 25: Abreeza Mall, Davao City / Ayala Malls Cloverleaf, Quezon City

September 30: Ayala Malls Feliz, Pasig City



Aside from the return of Star Hunt’s audition caravan nationwide, aspirants, both here and abroad, can apply online.

Star Hunt is the same sub-unit of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic that formed the P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, which have since become genre pillars alongside the likes of SB19 and MNL48.

