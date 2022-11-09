Photos from Kim Chiu's Instagram account

MANILA – “Pinoy Big Brother” alumni Kim Chiu and Ryan Bang sure have come a long way from being housemates to becoming mainstay artists of ABS-CBN.

More than a decade since joining the reality show, Chiu and Bang are now tapped to host the newest reality series of the network “Dream Maker” – the search for the next global pop group.

On Wednesday, ABS-CBN, in partnership with Kamp Korea and MLD Entertainment, formally launched the talent series which hopes to form the world's next hottest pop group.

Chiu will serve as the main host of “Dream Maker” while Bang will be her co-host to help the contestants, called Dream Chasers, to understand the Dream Mentors, some of them are Koreans.

As products of a reality show, the two “It’s Showtime!” hosts admitted that their stints with “PBB” helped them take on their new roles.

“Part of that also helps with how we see the Dream Makers or the Dream Chasers dahil galing din kami sa reality show,” said Chiu, the first-ever PBB Teens big winner.

Chiu said she somehow saw herself in the auditionees, recalling how she once aspired to enter showbiz.

“We also have a dream to be seen on TV, a dream to fulfill the needs of our family. Meron din kaming gusto maabot na pangarap. And, nakikita namin yun sa mga Dream Chasers na sumasali ngayon na nandoon talaga yung pagpupursige,” she shared.

For his part, Bang, who finished runner up to James Reid in “PBB”, said he does not want to consider his Dream Maker stint a break as he had been part of a noontime show already for a long time.

“Gusto ko lang makatulong sa show. Natutuwa ako. Dahil sa Pinoy Big Brother, natupad yung pangarap namin (ni) Kimmy. Talagang itong Dream Maker, tama yung pangalan nung show kasi matutupad yung mga pangarap ng Pilipino na gusto nila maging global icon. Hindi ito biro,” he said.

Bang said he is happy to be a bridge between the Korean mentors and the Dream Chasers.

“Dream Maker” will feature 62 young male hopefuls who will undergo rigorous training and showcase performances, in the hope of being included in the final group.

The top 7 contestants of “Dream Maker” will undergo further training in South Korea, where they will be officially launched.

Helping the Dream Chasers to achieve their goals are the Pinoy and Korean mentors, namely: Angeline Quinto (Philippine power diva), Bailey May (Now United member), Darren Espanto (international performer), Thunder (MBLAQ member), Bae Wan Hee (Momoland and Lapillus choreographer), Bae Yoon-jun (Produce 101 dance mentor), Seo Won-jin (composer of K-pop hits), Bullseye! (composer), and Jea (Brown Eyed Girls vocalist).

The reality talent show will air every Saturday and Sunday, beginning Nov. 19, on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Kapamilya Online Live.

