Kim Chiu thankful to be part of 'Dream Maker' as host

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu is thankful to be part of ABS-CBN's upcoming reality talent search "Dream Maker."

On Instagram, Chiu shared that she still can't believe that she was given the opportunity to host the upcoming program.

Aside from Chiu, fellow former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ryan Bang is also hosting the show, which will premiere on November 19.

"Extremely GRATEFUL to be part of this show! Di ako makapaniwala, ngayon lang nag sink in sa akin. Totoo na pala to. Maraming maraming salamat po for this opportunity, trust and for choosing me to be a part of this show along side with @ryanbang and our Pinoy Dream Mentors plus Korean Dream Mentors. Nakaka-proud to be part of this big partnership @abscbn with @mld_official and #KampKOREA," Chiu wrote.



“Dream Maker,” a partnership between ABS-CBN, South Korea’s MLD Entertainment and Kamp Korea, airs Saturdays and Sundays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

When “Dream Maker” was announced in September, its format was described as similar to Korean idol survival shows where aspirants undergo rigorous training and showcase performances, in the hope of being included in the final group that will debut.

Honing the talent of the aspiring pop idols, aged 13 to 22, will be “an international panel of Korean mentors and trainers, together with Filipino mentors Darren Espanto, Bailey May and Angeline Quinto.

The top 7 contestants of “Dream Maker” will then have further training in South Korea, where they will officially debut.

“We’re really serious about getting into the international arena. We’re looking at all ways and means to get the Filipino artist, the Filipino talent to be recognized globally,” Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi earlier said.

“We’re very happy to have partners who recognize that Filipinos are very talented and that we can compete globally. This is one step. With our two new partners, it will be easier, faster, better for us to get to the global arena at the shortest possible time.”

