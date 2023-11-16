MANILA -- Boxing champion Manny Pacquaio took to social media to express his support for comedienne and host Melai Cantiveros.

On Instagram, Cantiveros uploaded a video of Pacquaio inviting everyone to watch her comedy movie "Ma'am Chief."

Cantiveros and Pacquaio both hail from General Santos City, which has been dubbed as the Home of the Champions.

"Hello everyone, iniimbitahan ko kayong lahat na panoorin ngayong November 15 po sa lahat ng mga sinehan sa buong Pilipinas ang 'Ma'am Chief' maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat," Pacquiao said in the video.

Cantiveros also uploaded a photo of her and Pacquiao with their respective spouses.

