MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Melai Cantiveros has confirmed that she is starring in an upcoming movie, which was shot in South Korea.

Under the direction of Kring Kim, the project is the first-ever movie from PULP Studios.

In her Instagram updates, Cantiveros shared behind-the-scene photos from their shoot abroad as she introduced her role in the film.





The "Magandang Buhay" host also confirmed that this was the project she did when she went to South Korea last July.

"Thank you Lord sa @pulpstudiosph sa tiwala sa akin na bumida sa first ever movie ko na shinoot sa ibang bansa," she added.

Based on the most recent social media post of Cantiveros, she is joined in the film by Sela Guia, Dustin Mayores, Enzo Almario, Jennica Garia, Alora Sasam at Bernadette Allyson.

