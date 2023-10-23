Melai Cantiveros stars in the upcoming action-comedy film 'Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul.' Screenshot from video on PULP Studios' YouTube channel

Melai Cantiveros takes on the role of a cop who flies to South Korea for a mission, as seen in the trailer of the upcoming film "Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul."

PULP Studios unveiled Sunday the official trailer for the action-comedy feature, which tells the story of a policewoman who disguises herself as a tour guide in Seoul in order to apprehend a dangerous fugitive.

Apart from the "Magandang Buhay" host, the cast also includes Alora Sasam, Bernadette Allyson Estrada, Dustine Mayores, Enzo Almario, Jennica Garcia, Karylle and Pepe Herera, among others.

South Korean actors Lee Seung-gi and Do Ji-han, rock band Rolling Quartz, and singer Yuju will also make special appearances.

PULP Studios is the media production arm of PULP Group Inc., which also runs music publication PULP Magazine and concert promoter PULP Live World.

PULP COO Happee Sy-Go said working on the film "has been an exhilarating journey."

"The fusion of Filipino and Korean cultures in this film is something truly special. I'm thrilled about how it turned out and am very eager to share this unique cinematic experience with the public," she said.

"Ma'am Chief" is scheduled to hit Philippine cinemas beginning November 15.