Melai Cantiveros' film 'Ma'am Chief' to be released on Nov. 15

'Ma'am Chief' poster. Photo from PULP Studios.

MANILA — The action-drama film "Ma'am Chief" led by Melai Cantiveros is scheduled to be released on November 15, Pulp Studios announced Sunday.

In a release, Pulp Studios also confirmed that Cantiveros will be joined by Alora Sasam, Jennica Garcia, and Karylle along with some surprise cameos.

"Ma'am Chief" follows a policewoman on a secret mission to South Korea, disguising herself as a tour guide to apprehend a fugitive.

The "Magandang Buhay" host earlier confirmed that this was the project she did when she went to South Korea last July.

"Thank you Lord sa @pulpstudiosph sa tiwala sa akin na bumida sa first ever movie ko na shinoot sa ibang bansa," she said.

Based on the most recent social media post of Cantiveros, she is joined in the film by Sela Guia, Dustin Mayores, Enzo Almario, and Bernadette Allyson.

Cantiveros rose to fame for winning the hit reality TV show "Pinoy Big Brother" and is currently a host of morning talk show "Magandang Buhay" along with Regine Velasquez and Jolina Magdangal.

