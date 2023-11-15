MANILA -- After attending to their respective works and spending quality time with their family, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla made their fans happy as they were finally spotted together.

In her Instagram posts on Tuesday, Bernardo uploaded snaps of her and Padilla attending an event.

Also spotted at the event was actress Maja Salvador and her husband Rambo Nuñez.

Clips of them dancing together were also circulating on social media.

KathNiel fans also expressed their happiness as their idols made it to top trending topics on X (formerly Twitter).

It will be recalled that while Bernardo was busy with her film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, Padilla was also working on a special endorsement abroad.

They were also spotted spending some quality time with their respective families and friends.

Just last month, Padilla confirmed that he will be doing the film "Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan" with Zanjoe Marudo.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC