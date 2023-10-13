MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo expressed her gratitude after her Star Cinema film "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon earned over P100 million since its release on theaters.

In her Instagram post on Thursday, Bernardo thanked the moviegoers for supporting their film.

"100 million?!!! You have no idea how much this gives us hope for the Philippine cinema. Thank you so much for all your love and support! Congratulations, Team AVGG!" Bernardo captioned her post.

"A Very Good Girl" is also being screened in the United States, Middle East and in other international cinemas.

It also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

