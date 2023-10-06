LIST: Bahrain, Qatar cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Cinema has released has the list of cinemas in Bahrain and Qatar where "A Very Good Girl" is being screened.

The film starring Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon is also showing in the United Arab Emirates.

"Experience the thrill, the twists, and the drama in the new era of Star Cinema!" the caption teased.

The movie, which had its Hollywood premiere last October 4, will have its theatrical release in US cinemas starting October 6.

The movie will also be shown in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam, Saipan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria.

“A Very Good Girl" is now showing in Philippine theaters.

It also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC