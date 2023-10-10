'A Very Good Girl' earns more than P100 million

MANILA — Star Cinema's "A Very Good Girl" has earned more than P100 million, nearly two weeks since its release on theaters.

ABS-CBN's movie outfit shared the good news through a social media post on Tuesday afternoon.

"Thank you for making a very good choice to get our local cinemas up and running again. Let us keep up the Philo-menal support for our local films," Star Cinema said in a caption.

"OKKK we’re at over 100M as we end the 2nd week of #AVeryGoodGirl in cinemas ... This is an experience of a lifetime for me, and I (could) never be more grateful to my team who brought out the best in the material, to @StarCinema’s trust, to @bernardokath & @DollyEdeLeon, MY GIRLS," director Petersen Vargas posted.

“A Very Good Girl" is now showing in over 250 Philippine theaters.

"A Very Good Girl" is also being screened globally.

After its Hollywood premiere last October 4, the film is also being shown in US cinemas.

"A Very Good Girl" also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

