LIST: Int'l cinemas showing 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Cinema on Wednesday released the list of international cinemas where "A Very Good Girl" will be screened.

The film starring Kapamilya superstar Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon will be shown in US cinemas starting October 6, while its Hollywood premiere is set on October 4 at the Silver Screen at the Pacific Design Theater in West Hollywood.

Aside from the US, the movie will also be shown in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Guam and Saipan, as well as Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Nigeria.

“A Very Good Girl," which had its premiere night on Tuesday, is now showing in Philippine theaters.

It also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

