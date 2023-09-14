“A Very Good Girl,” the much-awaited film starring Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, will be having a Hollywood premiere.

On Wednesday via a social media post, Star Cinema announced that the premiere will be held at the Silver Screen at the Pacific Design Theater in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, US theatrical screenings of "A Very Good Girl" will start on October 6.

"With our commitment to bring the best Filipino talent to the global stage, Star Cinema, for its 30th anniversary, celebrates this iconic moment. #AVeryGoodGirlHollywoodPremiere is coming on October 4! US theater screenings begin October 6. Get ready to slay in your #FeelingPhilo looks, and let the mothering begin!" the caption read.

“A Very Good Girl" will open first in Philippine theaters on September 27.



Directed by Petersen Vargas, it also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC