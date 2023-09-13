'A Very Good Girl' to screen in US on October 6

MANILA – “A Very Good Girl,” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, will be shown in US cinemas starting October 6.

Star Cinema announced the new screening date of the movie in the US via a social media post as they uploaded a poster which shows the two lead stars.

In the caption, Star Cinema also shared a link of an article from American multiplatform media company The Wrap announcing that the screening date of the movie has moved up and "will now be released in select theaters Oct. 6 — a week earlier than previously announced."

“A Very Good Girl" will open first in Philippine theaters on September 27.



De Leon and Bernardo wrapped up the filming of the movie, which was directed by Petersen Vargas, last July.

“A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

