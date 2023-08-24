MANILA — For veteran actress Dolly de Leon, accepting a local project like a "A Very Good Girl" provides hope that Philippine cinema could still recover and flourish.

In a press conference on Wednesday, de Leon said that she believes that the Filipino audience is hungry to watch movies made by home-grown talents.

"It's very important because it's opening the doors of Philippine cinema again kasi matagal tayong natulog although ngayon napapansin ko naman na pumupunta na 'yung mga tao sa sinehan dahil may mga foreign films na pumasok ... and I have a good feeling about that," she told reporters.

"I have faith in the Filipino audience, I have faith that they are looking forward to watching home-grown work again. It's very important kasi tama kasi talaga na, I know that some people say na movies are just a form of entertainment. No, a movie has helped shape an economy," she added.

De Leon said the film industry helps boost the economy.

"Tayo sa film industry, maraming industries na umaandar, 'yung food industry, 'yung retail, marami, beauty industry, skincare, 'yung mga ginagamit natin everyday, nagflo-flourish din 'yun dahil sa industriya ng pelikulang Pilipino," she said.

For de Leon, accepting "A Very Good Girl" is her way to help the local audiences regain that viewing habit of watching in cinemas.

"That's why I'm really proud to be a part of this kasi I'm helping (to) open the doors again, for people to come back and watch in the cinema and have a cinematic experience kasi iba 'yung feeling na manood ka sa cinema, di ba?" she said.

"Sa bahay pwede mong i-pause at mag-CR; sa sinehan forced ka to watch everything and you get the full experience, with popcorn and with your friends with a huge screen and it's really important to me and all of us here."

"A Very Good Girl" will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

De Leon and Kathryn Bernardo wrapped up the filming of the movie, which was directed by Petersen Vargas, last July.

“A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

