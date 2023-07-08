Dolly de Leon calls Kathryn Bernardo 'young Nora Aunor'

MANILA – It seems that Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo left a good impression on award-winning actress Dolly de Leon.

De Leon has described Bernardo as a "young Nora Aunor" after getting to know the ABS-CBN star while filming their upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl.”

During the media conference of Cinemalaya XIX, the Golden Globes nominee De Leon told reporters that Bernardo has been humble and friendly – just like Aunor.

“Walang kaere-ere, wala at all. Walang kaere-ere. In fact, ang nakikita ko talaga sa kanya, honestly, is parang batang Ate Guy. Kasi she’s so friendly. Di ba, ganun si Ate Guy,” she said.

“She’s always welcoming and very warm. So that’s what I learned from her, to be a very warm person and to be you know a person for the people,” De Leon added.

The actress revealed that they have finished filming 70% of the movie, leaving them only two weeks more to wrap up the shooting.

De Leon shared that working with Bernardo made her realize that the half of KathNiel is a cool and funny girl.

“Sobrang cool na babae. Ang tingin ko kasi sa kanya dati, parang nerd na parang ano, geek, na parang boring. Cool siya. Sobrang cool. She has many facets. She’s fun to be with,” she said.

“She’s funny. Nakakatawa siya. She’s kalog. She knows a lot. I’m learning a lot from her. Not just about the industry, but a lot of things.”

Last month, the acclaimed Pinay actress was among the artists who were extended an invitation to become a member of the organization responsible for determining the recipients of the prestigious Academy Awards.

Other invitees include Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who directed "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which won seven Oscars this year including the prize for best picture.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

