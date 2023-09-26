Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla is now in Spain shooting for a special endorsement.

This was confirmed by ABS-CBN's talent management Star Magic as it shared behind-the-scene photos of Padilla's shoot at the Daramezas vineyard in Madrid.

Based on Star Magic's post, Padilla arrived in Madrid over the weekend along with his siblings JC, Magui and Carmella.

“It is their first time makapunta sa Spain. My brother, matagal na pangarap and my sisters naman mahilig mag travel. First time namin magkakasama,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News before flying to Spain.

The actor said his family continues to be his inspiration to work hard.

“Pamilya lang! Sa lahat ng tagumpay at success, para kanino ba natin ginagawa,” he said.

Padilla’s siblings shared they plan to make the most of their first trip abroad together as a group.

