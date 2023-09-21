For actor Daniel Padilla, “no one is more deserving” of the 2023 Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) Outstanding Asian Star trophy than his reel and real life partner Kathryn Bernardo.

“For the entire [“2 Good 2 be True”] cast it is an achievement. Sa lahat ng dedikasyon binibigay niya sa trabaho, walang mas deserving pa kung hindi si Kathryn lang. Im very proud. Siyempre representative ng Philippines,” Padilla said.

Bernardo personally received the award Thursday in Seoul, South Korea.

The recognition, which mounted from her “comeback project” with Padilla, is a testament of the cast’s hard work as well as the promise of ABS-CBN to be in the service of Filipinos across the globe, Bernardo said before

boarding the plane Wednesday.

“It means a lot to me but for ABS-CBN buong cast plus I to yung come back project din for so long and to be recognized internationally is just really something else,” she said.

Bernardo went on: “Im representing my ‘2 Good 2 be True’ family, ABS-CBN family and lahat ng naghirap to produce world class projects.”

Meanwhile, her leading man flew to Madrid on Thursday evening, Sept. 21, for a special endorsement.

Padilla, however, decided to bring along his siblings JC, Carmella, and Magui.

“It is their first time makapunta sa Spain. My brother, matagal na pangarap and my sisters naman mahilig mag travel. First time namin magkakasama,” he explained.

The actor shared his family continues to be his inspiration to work hard.

“Pamilya lang! Sa lahat ng tagumpay at success, para kanino ba natin ginagawa,” he said

Padilla’s mom, Karla Estrada, said her son had always been a “family man.”

“Very close kasi kami na lumaki sila magkakasama. Never nagkakahiwalay,” she shared.

Padilla’s siblings shared they plan to make the most of their first trip abroad together as a group.

“Siyempre minsan busy so susulitin namin,” Magui said.

“Excited naman, babantayan ko sila din,” JC teased.

Padilla’s sisters, however, clarified their “kuya” would always make time for them, despite his packed schedule.

“Gusto niya isama kami talaga. Very kuya talaga,” Carmella shared.

“Never naman mawawala [pagka-kuya],” Magui added.