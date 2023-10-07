Photo by Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News/FILE



MANILA – After the success of “A Very Good Girl,” Star Cinema is ready to start rolling for another highly anticipated movie.

This time, it is Daniel Padilla's turn to make a comeback movie, billed as “Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan.”

Padilla shared his excitement after reading the script of the film, which also stars his friend Zanjoe Marudo.



“Siyempre, inaasikaso muna natin yung kay Kathryn [Bernardo], promotions for her movie. and then after that, larga na tayo for our movie,” Padilla said.

The actor took pride in his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, the lead star of the edgy movie “A Very Good Girl,” for leading the Kapamilya stars in bolstering Philippine cinema.



“Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na yung partner ko, si Kathryn ang nagsimula nung humawak nung bola, magandang simula yun para sa ating lahat, para sa Philippine cinema,” he continued.

During the ABS-CBN Ball 2023, Padilla also revealed that he and Bernardo intend to finish their individual commitments before working together anew.

“Relax muna tayo. Gagawin ko muna 'yung pelikula ko and then after that, tignan natin kung saan ako mapupunta,” he said.

Padilla and Bernardo’s last project together was the series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

"Nang Mapagod si Kamatayan" is a project based on a story written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee.

With his close friend Dan Villegas at the helm, the half of KathNiel is starring in the adaptation from Lee’s book “Kung Alam N’yo Lang.”

According to Padilla, the movie navigates the mysteries of life, love, friendship, and death.

“Nandun 'yung comedy pero di siya slapstick na pagpapatawa. Nakakatawa ang buhay. Dun siya. 'Di siya slapstick,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he will also be joined by Marudo, Donny Pangilinan, Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Jeremiah Lisbo, Argel Saycon and other Star Magic athletes for a celebrity basketball exhibition game tonight in Toledo City Megadome in Cebu.

-- with reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News



