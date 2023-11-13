Han So-hee and Park Seo-jun in a scene from the teaser of 'Gyeongseong Creature.' Screenshot from video on Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

Netflix has dropped the premiere date for the South Korean series "Gyeongseong Creature," sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting for the project that brings together popular actors Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee.

The suspense-filled show is composed of 10 episodes, with the first seven arriving on December 22 and the last three scheduled for release on January 5, 2024, according to the streaming giant.

Set in 1945 at a hospital in Gyeongseong (the former name of the South Korean capital Seoul), the series follows an entrepreneur and a sleuth who "fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed."

Apart from Park and Han, the stellar cast of "Gyeongseong Creature" includes other familiar faces for K-drama fans. Below are the main cast members as well as the projects where viewers may have seen them before.

Park Seo-jun

Park Seo-jun. Photo: bn_sj2013/Instagram

A big name in the K-drama scene, Park Seo-jun is known for his lead roles in the dramas "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Itaewon Class." He has also starred in a number of films, including the sports drama "Dream" with IU and acclaimed disaster feature "Concrete Utopia."

Most recently, the 34-year-old actor debuted in Hollywood through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering "The Marvels."

In "Gyeongseong Creature," Park takes on the role of wealthy pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang.

Han So-hee

Han So-hee. Photo: xeesoxee/Instagram

Han So-hee gained widespread popularity through the drama "The World of the Married," where she played the mistress Yeo Da-kyung. After that, she continued to take on lead roles in shows such as "Nevertheless," where she was paired with Song Kang, and "My Name," where she portrayed a woman who joins a criminal group to avenge her father's death.

For "Gyeongseong Creature," Han plays Yoon Chae-ok, a sleuth who specializes in looking for missing people.

Wi Ha-jun

Wi Ha-jun. Photo: wi__wi__wi/ Instagram

Wi Ha-jun began with supporting roles in shows such as "Something in the Rain" and "18 Again" before rising to international fame through Netflix's survival series "Squid Game," where he played a cop who infiltrates the deadly contest.

In "Gyeongseong Creature," Wi brings to life the character of Kwon Jun-taek, a soldier who is Tae-sang's best friend.

Claudia Kim

Claudia Kim. Photo: claudiashkim/Instagram

Claudia Kim is best known for her roles as renowned geneticist Helen Cho in the MCU film "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and the human form of snake Nagini in the Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." She also starred in Netflix's historical drama "Marco Polo."

In "Gyeongseong Creature," Claudia takes on the role of Maeda, the mistress of a powerful family in Gyeongseong.

Kim Hae-sook

Kim Hae-sook in 'Under the Queen's Umbrella.' Photo: NetflixKR/X

Veteran actress Kim Hae-sook's career in film and television spans decades, having debuted in 1974. Her recent roles include the grandmother to Suzy's character in the romance series "Start-Up" and the Queen Dowager in "Under the Queen's Umbrella." Currently, she stars in "Strong Girl Nam-soon" as the grandmother to the titular character.

For "Gyeongseong Creature," the 67-year-old Kim portrays Nawol-daek, a butler at Tae-sang's pawnshop.

Cho Han-cheul

Cho Han-cheul in the space survival film 'The Moon.' Photo: 1season73/Instagram

K-drama fans may recognize Cho Han-cheul as the CEO of the Wusang Law Firm in "Vincenzo" or the singer-turned-café owner in "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha." Earlier this year, he also starred in the space survival film "The Moon" as the South Korean minister for science and technology.

For "Gyeongseong Creature," Cho takes on the role of Yoon Joong-won, Chae-ok's father who is looking into a case of missing people.

