MANILA — The South Korean series "Gyeongseong Creature," which stars Park Seo-jun and Han So-hee, is scheduled to premiere on December 22, Netflix announced Sunday.

The streaming giant revealed the show's premiere date through a video published on its social media channels.

The show's first seven episodes will drop on December 22 while the last three parts arrive on January 5, 2024.

Set in 1945, "Gyeongseong Creature" follows "an entrepreneur and a sleuth as they fight for survival and face a creature born from human greed," Netflix said in a press release.

In the series, Park plays wealthy pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang while Han takes on the role of sleuth Yoon Chae-ok.

"Together, they delve into the mysterious and tumultuous world of 1945," Netflix said of the two lead characters.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix also unveiled a poster for "Gyeongseong Creature," showing armed men wearing masks and protective gear as they stand around a mysterious wagon.

Park is known for starring in a number of popular K-dramas, including "Hwarang," "Fight for My Way," "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," and "Itaewon Class."

Recently, he made his Hollywood debut through the Marvel Cinematic Universe offering "The Marvels."

Meanwhile, Han's notable shows include "The World of the Married," "Nevertheless" and "My Name."

