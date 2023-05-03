6 K-dramas to watch if you love Wi Ha-jun

Still of South Korean actor Wi Ha-jun from 'Squid Game.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

Before he rose to global popularity as the cleverly sneaky cop on Netflix's hit survival drama "Squid Game," South Korean actor Wi Ha-jun has been showing off his acting chops through a wide range of projects, both in the small and big screen.

The 31-year-old star first entered show biz in 2012 through the short film "Peace in Them," but his first notable project was the hit horror flick "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" in 2018. Since then, he began taking on supporting roles in K-dramas until he found international fame with "Squid Game."

For those who can't get enough of the hunky actor, we listed below six series starring Wi that you can add to your watch list.

Something in the Rain (2018)

Also Starring: Son Ye-jin, Jung Hae-in

"Something in the Rain" follows a woman in her mid-30s who begins dating a younger guy and how the couple face the people who frown on their relationship due to their age difference. In the series, Wi portrays Seung-ho, the younger brother of the female lead played by Son Ye-jin.

Romance is a Bonus Book (2019)

Also Starring: Lee Jong-suk, Lee Na-young, Jung Eugene

In "Romance is a Bonus Book," a successful writer who is also the youngest editor-in-chief in his publishing company gets entangled in the life of a former copywriter who is desperate for a job. Here, Wi plays the "second male lead" Ji Seo-joon, a book designer who develops feelings for the female lead.

18 Again (2020)

Also Starring: Kim Ha-neul, Yoon Sang-hyun, Lee Do-hyun

Based on the 2009 American film "17 Again," the series tells the story of a middle-aged man who finds himself transformed back into his 18-year-old body. Wi portrays a famous baseball player who develops feelings for the main character's wife.

Squid Game (2021)

Also Starring: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon

The Netflix hit revolves around financially troubled people who play a series of deadly children's games for a chance to win billions of won. Here, Wi plays a police officer who sneaks into the game to look for his missing brother.

Bad and Crazy (2021)

Also Starring: Lee Dong-wook, Han Ji-eun, Cha Hak-yeon

In "Bad and Crazy," Lee Dong-wook stars as a corrupt cop who "recovers his humanity" after meeting a righteous but crazy person, played by Wi.

Little Women (2022)

Also Starring: Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hu, Um Ki-joon

Inspired by the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the series follows three poverty-stricken sisters who become embroiled in a conspiracy involving the elite. Here, Wi plays the mysterious Choi Do-il, whose true allegiance and motives become like a guessing game for most of the show.

