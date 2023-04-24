South Korean actor Wi Ha-jun. Photo: Instagram/@wi__wi__wi

South Korean actor Wi Ha-jun, best known for starring in the hit survival drama "Squid Game," is coming to the Philippines in May.

The 31-year-old actor will hold a fan meet at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on May 21, local clothing brand Bench announced Monday.

Wi endorses Bench, which is also organizing the event.

"Better get your hearts ready 'cause our Global Benchsetter Wi Ha-jun is set to give you all the K-lig feels," the company said in a Twitter post.

"Official fan meet mechanics will be posted real soon," it added.

Bench first revealed Wi as its brand ambassador in May 2022.

Wi made his acting debut in 2012 and gained international popularity after starring in the 2021 series "Squid Game," which follows marginalized people who engage in deadly children's games for a chance to win billions in cash.

Aside from "Squid Game," Wi also starred in films like "Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum" and "Midnight," and dramas such as "Something in the Rain," "18 Again" and "Little Women."

