South Korean actor Wi Ha Joon is the latest endorser of homegrown clothing brand Bench. Screen capture

Wi Ha Joon, who rose to global popularity through the survival drama “Squid Game,” is the latest South Korean celebrity to endorse homegrown fashion brand Bench.

The company unveiled its new brand ambassador through a 39-second video posted late Saturday on its social media pages, showing the 30-year-old actor sporting Bench denim pieces in a photoshoot.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Wi debuted as an actor in 2012 and gained international fame through the 2021 Netflix show “Squid Game,” which revolves around marginalized people who are pitted against one another in a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win billions in cash.

He has starred in other TV dramas, including “Something in the Rain” (2018), “18 Again” (2020), and “Bad and Crazy” (2021).

Other Korean stars who have represented Bench include idol groups Twice and Stray Kids, and actors Park Seo Joon and Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim, a bankable actor known for starring in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (2020), is set to visit Manila next month for a fan meet organized by Bench.

RELATED VIDEO