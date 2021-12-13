From left to right: Lee Dong-wook, Cha Hak-yeon (N), Han Ji-eun and Wi Ha-joon at the press conference for their upcoming series ‘Bad and Crazy.’ Photo courtesy of iQiyi

MANILA — Top Korean actor Lee Dong-wook is teaming up with “Squid Game’ breakthrough actor Wi Ha-joon in an upcoming action-comedy series that aims to put the spotlight on the lives of law enforcers.

The show “Bad and Crazy,” scheduled to premiere on iQiyi on December 17, tells the story of a corrupt cop Ryu Su-yeol (Lee) who “regains his humanity” after meeting a righteous but crazy fellow called “K” (Wi).

“They are stark opposites of each other but then gradually, they work together and become very good teammates,” Wi said of the main characters in an online press conference on Monday.

“We were a great team together, I believe. The chemistry was great, the teamwork was great,” Lee said of his co-star.

Apart from the “bromance” between the leads, viewers can also expect exhilarating action scenes. The teaser videos showed Wi in an thrilling motorcycle ride and both actors engaging in brawls.

Lee said in jest that the biggest challenge in filming the action scenes was “overcoming my laziness.”

“I did not practice at all. I seem to be the one who put in the least effort here,” Lee said, drawing laughter and an applause from his co-stars.

“I shot a lot of scenes for this drama. I appeared from the beginning until the end. If you have action scenes in between, I could not afford to give my 200 percent for those scenes,” he explained.

Lee also praised Wi as an “amazing action actor” for volunteering to do the action scenes instead of relying on a stunt double.

For his part, Wi said portraying “K” was fresh for him because the character was a comic relief, a total opposite of the actor’s personality.

“So I watched a lot of comedy TV shows and films. I’m not very funny in real life but I try to maintain that aspect of my character on set… so I tried to make jokes on the set, tried to stay in character,” said Wi, who gained international popularity this year through the hit survival series “Squid Game.”

“Bad and Crazy” also stars Han Ji-eun and K-pop artist Cha Hak-yeon, who play the ex-girlfriend to Lee’s character, and a sweet and persevering cop, respectively.