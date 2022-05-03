South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun to visit Manila

Kim Soo-hyun, known for his shows such as "One Ordinary Day" and "It's Okay to Not Be Okay," is set to visit Manila.

The Korean actor will hold a fan meeting, billed as "One Extraordinary Day," on June 10 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The announcement was made by the homegrown clothing brand Bench, which tapped him as an endorser in 2021.

On its social media pages, Bench said tickets are available for single-receipt purchases of its regular-priced items, ranging from P550 for general admission to P10,000 for a VIP pass.

