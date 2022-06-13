'Squid Game' coming back for season 2

“Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, according to Netflix.

In an announcement made on Monday, the director of the wildly popular Korean series confirmed the news while also teasing what will happen in the new season.

“As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su,” he added.

Hwang then invited avid viewers to join them again for a “whole new round” of excitement and thrill. He also took the opportunity to thank everyone that made the series successful.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever.”

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

“Squid Game” is a 9-episode series starring Lee Jung-Jae and Park Hae-Soo.

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death.

Netflix said in October that 142 million subscribers had watched the show – some two-thirds of its users – a record that demands a second series.

Netflix has yet to announce when the second season of "Squid Game" will be released. – with AFP