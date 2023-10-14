Park Seo-jun returns to Manila for fun meet

South Korean actor Park Seo-jun is back in Manila after four years to again meet his Filipino fans. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

“I was very surprised when I arrived at the airport but I cannot truly say and grasp the scale of how big here. But seeing how everyone is welcoming I am happy,” Park said in Korean at the press conference he held ahead of his fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, October 14.

He visited the country in 2019 to likewise spend time with his Filo fans as one of the celebrity endorsers of a homegrown clothing brand.

The “Itaewon Class” leader hoped his second “Fun Meet” would likewise be a memorable one.

“Whenever I visit other countries what I'm most excited about is having to visit my fans. Having most interaction and having precious moments because that is what I'm most excited about here too,” he explained.

He continued: “I can never forget the faces of my fans when it is the first time to meet them and the time we get to say goodbye and next time we meet again.”

The big dome was filled with roaring Filo fans who were eager to finally see in person the South Korean actor they’ve been watching from the screens of their gadgets for years.

“First time ko makita live so excited ako,” Lala shared.

For fans like DJ Francisco, K-dramas, especially those starring Park, also gives her something to look forward to after a long day.

“Nakatulong na talaga lalo na pag stress ka sa work. K-drama is there for you,” she explained. “Special kasi from the start siya favorite ko K-drama. Super happy makita ko person. Complete package.”

According to Lala, Park is a stellar actor who had brought to life characters that not only made her smile but gave her comfort and inspiration.

“Kahit ano role, comedy, action magaling,” she explained. “Heartwarming, maganda message, maganda pag portray, nakaka inspire.”

With a diverse discography, Park has proven to be one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

The Korean actor rose to fame with his roles in the television series “What's Wrong with Secretary Kim” and “Fight for my Way,” as well as the movies “Midnight Runners” and “Divine Fury.”

He is also the lead actor of the hit drama "Itaewon Class" and the newly released films "Dream" and "Concrete Utopia,” with the latter selected South Korea’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

Park’s followers are also looking forward to his upcoming projects: "The Marvels" and "Gyeongseong Creature.”

“For me the thing I love most doing is acting, I haven't thought about to mother endeavors yet,” Park said.

Francisco meanwhile shared that she was moved to apply in her own life the lessons she picked up from the K-drama’s Park starred in.

“About struggling, going struggles, na-influence ako pwede pala with hard work,” she reasoned.

“Super nakaka happy lng talaga when I watch K-drama,” Francisco added.

Park explained he goes out of his way to give color to the characters he plays, humanize them, as well as ensure they will be relatable.

"When I receive a scenario or project, I first try to look and take in all the information I can get from that. However, when I see some missing spots, as an actor it's my responsibility to fill them that up myself,” he said.

He went on: “For example I receive a role as a 35 year old doctor, I only know that. But as an actor to try and think what processes or how he became this kind of doctor, or what he went through in this scenario.”

While Park is now a household name globally, the actor admitted the path to stardom in the cutthroat industry had always been glamorous.

“If I would remember myself those years, I was having a hard time. I really had a vague future. But if I could give advice to my 18 year old self I would say if you just do your best, everything will work out,” he muse.

“However, I hope you will never lose your own self,” he added.

The fun meet was a one-of-a-kind experience for fans as they got to know more about the actor behind the men that captivated their hearts and attention.

During a Q & A-like segment, the audience learned that Park would like to try adobo, visit Siargao and that his favorite music to listen to is the pop juggernaut BTS.

“BTS the best,” he said.