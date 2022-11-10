“P-Pop Rise,” goes the catchphrase among genre fans to urge support for music acts, both upcoming and established, to help push them to the world stage.

#BINI : After an intense but friendly One Down showdown, guess who our best girls bumped into? 👀🫶🏻



Catch @SB19Official's concerts on the following dates:

🗓Nov 12 - Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles

🗓Nov 18 - Fox Theatre, San Francisco#PPopRise pic.twitter.com/6Pf9gAxY6T — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) November 10, 2022

Walking the talk Thursday were three of the leading P-pop groups of their generation — SB19, BINI, and BGYO — who promoted each other’s releases and events in the US.

The three acts’ schedules happened to align in Los Angeles, where they are doing promotional activities after their respective major shows.

#BGYO | It's a small world! BINI and BGYO met their kuyas, SB19, in LA shortly after a super fun showdown in One Down! 🥳❤



Please watch @SB19Official's upcoming #WYAT Tour in the US:

🗓 Nov 12- Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles

🗓 Nov 18- Fox Theatre, San Francisco#WYATTourUSA pic.twitter.com/a80imA1rbR — BGYO_PH (@bgyo_ph) November 10, 2022

The sibling groups BINI and BGYO recently performed in the Las Vegas episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To”; while SB19 just wrapped the New York stop of its “WYAT” concert tour, which has two more performances in Los Angeles on November 12 and San Francisco on November 18.

All three will meet again as the headliners of an episode of Wish USA Bus in Chino, California on November 11.

Congrats again BGYO and BINI on your sophomore album! Keep streaming BE:US and FEEL GOOD 🎶 https://t.co/IXat0Q15Sf — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 10, 2022

Sharing their first group photo in the US, SB19, BINI, and BGYO on Thursday (Manila time) also updated their respective fans — A’TIN, BLOOM, and ACEs — on the other acts’ releases or events.

Both BINI and BGYO listed the “WYAT” stops of their “Kuyas,” in reference to SB19 being a more senior group; while the “Bazinga!” hitmakers invited their supporters to stream the recently released sophomore albums of BINI (“Feel Good”) and BGYO (“BE:US”).

#BGYO | Our @BGYO_members' US trip is one exciting adventure! Check out #BGYO_BeUs US Promo Tour dates and hope to see you there!



More promo visits and interviews coming your way! Stay tuned! #BGYO_PNGNP #BGYO_Magnet pic.twitter.com/xiExgKgecS — BGYO_PH (@bgyo_ph) November 10, 2022

#BINI : Love is in the air, and the FEEL GOOD experience continues in LA’s cool breeze air and @bini_members' guestings for the next days! ✨



Mark your calendars now! Stay tuned for more #BINI_FeelGood schedules! 😉 pic.twitter.com/oxnir0XoxB — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) November 10, 2022

LOS ANGELES A'TIN! WHERE YOU AT?



What’s poppin? Join us as we bring our #WYAT Tour at Avalon Hollywood, Los Angeles on November 12, 2022 - 19:00.



Tickets are available starting September 18, 12NN (PDT). Stay tuned for more info. See you there!#WYAT #WYATTourLA#WhereYouAtSB19 pic.twitter.com/aRjQsbQcwl — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) September 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time SB19 got to work or socialize with BINI and BGYO (the latter two frequently collaborate as Star Magic siblings). SB19 and BINI joined forces in March for an updated version of the youth anthem “Kabataang Pinoy”; and all three were part of the PPOPCON music festival in April.

Beyond their music connection, BGYO’s leader Gelo Rivera is also acquainted with SB19’s members through his sister and fellow dancer Patricia Garcia, who has performed with SB19 numerous times and whose husband, Tank Bautista, is one of their choreographers.

