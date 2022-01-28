SB19’s Pablo and Ken, BGYO’s Gelo in rare photo together

MANILA — Here’s a rare sight: members of top P-pop groups coming together, in matching outfits no less.

SB19’s Pablo and Ken, and BGYO’s Gelo were guests at a wedding held Friday. Instagram: @bgyo_gelo

SB19’s Pablo and Ken, and BGYO’s Gelo surprised their fans on Instagram on Friday, with a photo where they are seen posing in white.

The snap was shared by Gelo via Instagram Stories. He tagged both the accounts of Pablo and Ken.

The three were guests at the wedding of Gelo’s sister and fellow dancer, Patricia Garcia.

Garcia’s husband is Tank Bautista, a collaborator of SB19 who notably choreographed the group’s dance hit “What?” and Ken’s solo track “Palayo.”

Garcia has also performed with SB19 on numerous occasions.

While SB19 and BGYO are perceived to be competing acts, the latter’s agency head has credited the “Bazinga” hitmakers as among those who paved the way for the popularity of modern P-pop.

“I’d like to acknowledge and be thankful doon sa mga naunang grupo sa kanila,” Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi said in 2021. “If not for the other P-pop groups who were ahead of BINI and BGYO, hindi rin naman siguro magiging mas madali ‘yung pagtanggap sa kanila.”

“We’re thankful to all the groups who came ahead of them, from SB19 to MNL48 and all the other groups even ahead of those two groups, na nagtatanim na,” he said.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC