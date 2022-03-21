BINI and SB19 perform live together for the first time for their collaboration on the 2022 update of the youth anthem ‘Kabataang Pinoy’ by Jazz Nicolas and Jonathan Manalo. Star Music

MANILA — Leading P-pop acts BINI and SB19 released on Monday the music video of their first collaboration, the new version of the youth anthem “Kabataang Pinoy.”

The 2022 update of the upbeat song by Jonathan Manalo is part of the music executive’s 20th anniversary celebration, and coincides with the launch of the teen edition of the ongoing “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) series.

Released by Star Music, the music video chronicles the events of March 19, when BINI and SB19 came together and whole-day rehearsals for their live performance of “Kabataang Pinoy” for “PBB’s” teen-edition opening that same night.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The documentary-style video follows the members as they enter the ABS-CBN studios, are formally introduced to each other, rehearse for the choreography, do technical and dress rehearsals, and finally taking the “PBB” stage, as shown live on Saturday.

SB19 described the project as “special,” as it marks the group’s first time to collaborate with another P-pop act; while BINI spoke about the “genuine friendship” formed as they finally got to team up for a song.

Watch more on iWantTFC

They also gave encouraging words to the youth in the closing seconds of the music video.

“Never give up and never think of giving up. Just always believe in yourself kasi iyon ang magdadala sa ‘yo sa tagumpay,” BINI members said.

SB19 agreed, saying: “Huwag na huwag kayong susungko sa mga pangarap niyo.”

The “Bazinga” hitmakers also cheered, “P-pop rise!” — the popular catchphrase supporting both established and emerging groups of the genre, to make it to the global stage.