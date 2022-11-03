A superhero, her archenemies, a pair of P-Pop groups and one the G-Force have touched down stateside.

“Darna” stars Jane DeLeon and Janella Salvador, along with groups BGYO and Bini arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday morning days before their November 5 “ASAP in Vegas” concert.

imagine them doing battle above the Vegas strip. Bongga diba.

“After the pandemic now were going to perform again with the other artists, the ASAP family, we’re so exciting to perform in Orleans,” de Leon said.

“After a long time of not being able to go out, were finally able to travel and perform see our Kapamilya here so that’s a good thing,” echoed Salvador.

They were greeted by fans and media as they made their way to their bus that will take them straight to Las Vegas, where they will reunite with other Kapamilya talents for this Saturday’s “ASAP Natin To” at the Orleans Arena.

This “ASAP in Vegas” trip comes at a special time for BGYO.

As the 5 member group makes their way to the Sin City, they will be launching their mini album “Be:Us” on Thursday. The first track “Magnet” has already topped several international charts since its release late last month.

“Please stream ‘Be:Us.’ all of our singles we worked very hard, we hope you enjoy it,” said BGYO’s Nate.

With P-Pop poised to be one of the next big international music crazes, the sibling groups are hoping to make a big impact.

Nate says @bgyo_ph did get a lot of sleep on the plane and are energized n excited bring P-Pop to the US (they're among the 1st PPop groups to perform here)

“We’re going to try our best to show the people of America how P-Pop goes,” Nate added.

“Our goal is really to take things international as we focus on local,” added BINI’s Mikha.

They’ll finally bring their talents to the big Las Vegas stage for their first US shows.

Tickets for the show are still available on mytfc.com