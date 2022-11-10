K-pop giant Hybe bares artists' upcoming projects

K-pop boy band BTS. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page



Hybe Corp., the company behind the phenomenal K-pop boy band BTS, bared Thursday plans for its artists in the coming months.

In a live-streamed briefing, Hybe CEO Park Jiwon reiterated that the BTS members "will concentrate on individual activities for the time being."

He confirmed that leader RM "plans to release a solo album shortly after Jin," who dropped the single "The Astronaut" in late October.

"Furthermore, a variety of solo activities are planned for each member. We ask for your attention and support in BTS's journey ahead," Park said via subtitles.

Park said Tomorrow X Together, BTS' label-mates under Big Hit Music, would also issue its fifth extended play in January 2023.

Under Pledis Entertainment, boy band Seventeen and girl group Fromis_9 are scheduled to drop new albums in the first half of 2023, while former NU'EST member Hwang Minhyun will release a solo album, Park said.

He noted that Pledis was preparing to debut a new boy band, its first male group since Seventeen in 2015.

Enhypen, managed by Belift Lab, will also drop a new album after its world tour "which will last until early next year," Park said.

He said Belift Lab — a joint venture with Korean entertainment giant CJ E&M — was also "accelerating preparations" for the launch of its second artist.

Sub-label Source Music plans to "increase opportunities" for girl group Le Sserafim to meet fans through "tours covering Asia and North America," Park said.

Meanwhile, ADOR (All Doors One Room) will continue to promote girl group NewJeans, which made a splash in the K-pop scene with its debut earlier this year.

On the same day, ADOR announced NewJeans would make a comeback on January 2, 2023 with the single album "OMG," K-pop news website Soompi reported.

Park added that Hybe Labels Japan would launch its first boy group, &Team, on December 7.

Aside from the aforementioned labels, Hybe also counts KOZ Entertainment — home to rapper and producer Zico — among its multiple subsidiaries.