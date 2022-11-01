BTS' RM to release solo album: report

Concept photo of BTS leader RM for the release of the K-pop boy band's anthology album 'Proof' last June. Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

(UPDATE) RM, leader of top K-pop boy band BTS, is preparing to release a solo album, according to a news report.

"RM is in the final stages of preparing for his solo musical project," an official from BTS' label Big Hit Music told the Korea Herald, a Seoul-based English-language news outfit.

"We kindly ask for your understanding that we can't further elaborate on the exact release date," Big Hit added.

The 28-year-old rapper will be the third member to make a solo release after BTS announced last June that its members would take a break from group activities to focus on individual projects.

J-Hope issued the album "Jack in the Box" in July, while Jin put out the single "The Astronaut" in late October.

Born Kim Nam-joon, RM has been involved in producing BTS' songs since the septet's 2013 debut. He also previously released the mixtapes "RM" and "Mono" in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

RM is also reportedly set to host an upcoming variety show called "The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge."

